South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang says 33.7 million customer accounts breached

SEOUL, Nov 30 : South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang said personal information from its 33.7 million customer accounts was exposed via unauthorized data access.

Coupang, dubbed the Amazon.com of South Korea, is the country's top online retailer with its services ubiquitous for many Koreans using its "Rocket" fast deliveries.

"Subsequent investigation has revealed that the extent of customer account exposure is about 33.7 million accounts, all in Korea," the company said in a statement on Saturday, adding that it became aware of the data breach on November 18 and reported the case to authorities.

Its product commerce active customers reached 24.7 million in the third quarter, the company announced earlier.

The exposed data is limited to name, email address, phone number, shipping address, and certain order histories, but does not include payment details or login credentials, the firm said.

The unauthorised access to personal information was believed to have started on June 24 through overseas servers, Coupang said.

The investigation is still under way and the company continues to work with law enforcement and regulatory authorities, the company added.