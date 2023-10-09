Logo
Business

South Korean firms get waiver on US chip gear supplies to China
Business

Memory chips by South Korean semiconductor supplier SK Hynix are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
09 Oct 2023 03:20PM (Updated: 09 Oct 2023 03:33PM)
SEOUL :Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix will be allowed to supply U.S. chip equipment to their China factories indefinitely, without separate U.S. approvals, Yonhap news agency quoted South Korea's presidential office as saying on Monday.

The U.S. had been expected to extend a waiver granted to the South Korean chipmakers on a requirement for licences to bring U.S. chip equipment into China.

The U.S. Department of Commerce is updating its "validated end user" list, denoting which entities can receive exports of which technology, to allow Samsung and SK Hynix to keep supplying certain U.S. chipmaking tools to their China factories, Yonhap said.

Once included in the list, there is no need to obtain permission for separate export cases.

"We welcome the U.S. government's decision to extend a waiver with regard to the export control regulations. We believe the decision will contribute to the stabilisation of the global semiconductor supply chain," SK Hynix said in a statement.

No comment was immediately available from Samsung.

Source: Reuters

