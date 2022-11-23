Logo
Business

South Korean manufacturers' business sentiment at 2-year low -central bank survey
Business

South Korean manufacturers' business sentiment at 2-year low -central bank survey

South Korean manufacturers' business sentiment at 2-year low -central bank survey

FILE PHOTO: Employees work at a bio plant factory of Hanmi Pharm in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, July 1, 2021. Picture taken July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Heo Ran

23 Nov 2022 06:16AM (Updated: 23 Nov 2022 06:16AM)
SEOUL : South Korean manufacturers' business sentiment for December dropped to a more than two-year low, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday, amid growing economic uncertainties and persistently high inflation.

The business outlook index for the manufacturing sector fell to 70 for December on a seasonally adjusted basis from 75 for November, according to the Bank of Korea's monthly survey of companies. It was the lowest level since October 2020.

In the survey, manufacturers cited economic uncertainty as the biggest difficulty, accounting for 22.7 per cent of total responses, followed by rising raw material prices (18.5 per cent) and weak domestic demand (11.4 per cent).

The index for non-manufacturers also inched down to 76 for December, from 77 for November, hitting the lowest since March 2021.

Source: Reuters

