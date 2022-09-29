Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korean manufacturers' business sentiment slides to lowest in two years
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korean manufacturers' business sentiment slides to lowest in two years

South Korean manufacturers' business sentiment slides to lowest in two years

FILE PHOTO: A factory is seen in Incheon, South Korea, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/

29 Sep 2022 05:03AM (Updated: 29 Sep 2022 05:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korean manufacturers' business confidence tumbled to its lowest level in two years in October, a central bank survey showed on Thursday, with companies citing sharp rises in raw material prices and an uncertain economic outlook.

The seasonally adjusted business outlook index for manufacturers fell to 73 for October, down from 82 for September, according to the Bank of Korea.

The index for the non-manufacturers stood at 81 for October, unchanged from September.

A total of 3,255 companies, including 1,676 manufacturers, were polled nationwide from Sept. 14 to 21, the central bank said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.