Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korean manufacturers most optimistic in seven months -central bank survey
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korean manufacturers most optimistic in seven months -central bank survey

South Korean manufacturers most optimistic in seven months -central bank survey

FILE PHOTO: People walk on a zebra crossing in front of the buliding of Bank of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/FILE PHOTO

27 Jul 2023 05:05AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korean manufacturers' business optimism in August hit its highest level in seven months, a central bank survey showed on Thursday, as concern about raw material prices eased.

The business outlook index for August rose to 71 on a seasonally adjusted basis from 69 for July, according to the Bank of Korea's monthly survey of companies.

That is the index's highest reading since January, although still well below the two-decade average of 81.

Manufacturing firms were less concerned about raw material prices than in the previous month, the survey showed, but worries grew over uncertain economic conditions and weak demand at home as well as overseas.

A separate index for non-manufacturers fell to 77 from 78, which was the highest reading since October 2022.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.