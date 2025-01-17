South Korean nuclear power plant operator agrees with US Westinghouse to end dispute, utility says
SEOUL : South Korea's nuclear power plant operator Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power and state utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) have reached an agreement with United States' Westinghouse to end their intellectual property dispute, KEPCO said on Friday.
They also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the global nuclear power plant market, KEPCO said in a statement.
Source: Reuters
