Business

South Korean nuclear power plant operator agrees with US Westinghouse to end dispute, utility says
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Westinghouse Electric Corp. is pictured at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), the trade fair event for the global nuclear community in Villepinte near Paris, France, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

17 Jan 2025 08:54AM
SEOUL : South Korea's nuclear power plant operator Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power and state utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) have reached an agreement with United States' Westinghouse to end their intellectual property dispute, KEPCO said on Friday.

They also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the global nuclear power plant market, KEPCO said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

