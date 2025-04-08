Logo
South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Mipo confirms contract talks after report of $1.55 billion order
FILE PHOTO: Workers walk into a ship which is currently under construction at Hyundai Heavy Industries' Shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

08 Apr 2025 04:41PM
SEOUL : South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Mipo Co is in contract talks on a new deal, it said on Tuesday in a regulatory filing in response to a local media report of a potential $1.55 billion order.

HD Hyundai Mipo and affiliate shipbuilder HD Hyundai Samho signed a letter of intent to build 20 container ships for a Greek shipowner for delivery in 2027-28, newspaper Seoul Shinmun reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed industry sources.

The company's filing gave no further detail on the potential deal.

Source: Reuters
