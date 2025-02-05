Logo
South Korean tech services firm LG CNS drops in market debut
The logo of LG Electronics is seen during Korea Electronics Show 2024 in Seoul, South Korea, October 23, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

05 Feb 2025 08:07AM (Updated: 05 Feb 2025 08:10AM)
SEOUL :South Korea's LG CNS shares fell from the initial public offering (IPO) price in their trading debut on Wednesday, after conducting the country's largest stock listing in three years.

Shares opened at 60,500 won and were last trading at 57,900 won, down from their issue price of 61,900 won.

Last month, the IT, cloud and AI services provider priced its IPO at the top of its targeted valuation range, raising 1.2 trillion won ($827.1 million).

The IPO is the largest since LG Energy Solution raised $10.74 billion in 2022.

($1 = 1,450.8900 won)

Source: Reuters

