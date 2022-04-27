Logo
South Koreans' expectations for inflation hit 9-year high: Survey
Business

FILE PHOTO: A woman pushing her baby in a stroller shops in the Hongdae area of Seoul, South Korea, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

27 Apr 2022 05:02AM (Updated: 27 Apr 2022 05:30AM)
SEOUL: South Koreans expect inflation of around 3.1 per cent over the next 12 months, the highest they have anticipated in nine years, according to a Bank of Korea survey of consumers in April.

The central bank's survey in March produced a median expectation of 2.9 per cent inflation for the coming year. The last time inflation as high as 3.1 per cent had been expected was in April, 2013.

The consumer sentiment index from the survey of 2500 households, conducted between Apr 12 and 19, rose to a 3-month high of 103.8 from 103.2 in March. The index stood above the 100-point threshold for a 14th consecutive month.

Source: Reuters

