SEOUL : Shares of Air Busan dropped on Friday, after a plane belonging to the budget carrier caught fire earlier this week.

Air Busan shares traded down 3.8 per cent as of 0018 GMT, after falling as much as 6.1 per cent to 2,325 won.

It was the worst performer among South Korean airline stocks, compared with rival T'Way Air up 9 per cent and Jeju Air down 0.8 per cent, while Korean Airlines and Asiana Airlines were flat.