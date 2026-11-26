SEOUL, Nov 26 : The Bank of Korea raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday, resuming its tightening cycle and upgrading its 2027 growth outlook to the fastest in six years amid a chip-driven export boom and persistent inflation.

The move aligns the BOK with other emerging market economies, which are grappling with persistent commodity and supply pressures linked to the war in the Middle East.

The seven-member monetary policy board voted to raise the 7-day repurchase rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 3.25 per cent, its highest since November 2024, a decision forecast by 32 of 34 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The bank also raised this year's growth forecast to 3.9 per cent from 3.3 per cent previously, and took its August outlook of 2.9 per cent for next year to 4.1 per cent, the fastest since 2021.

South Korea's policy-sensitive three-year treasury bond futures extended losses after the policy statement, falling 0.24 points to 103.77.

The bank also saw stickier inflation for 2027, at 2.4 per cent, up from 2.3 per cent previously.

"The central bank’s main concern is inflation, which has remained above its 2 per cent target since the conflict in Iran began – it came in at 2.8 per cent from a year ago in October," Gareth Leather, an analyst at Capital Economics, said after the rate decision.

"Rapidly rising property prices, particularly in Seoul, could strengthen the case for a more prolonged tightening cycle."

The hike was the BOK's third this year, following back-to-back increases in July and August, and brought cumulative tightening to 75 basis points.

Asia's fourth-largest economy has expanded faster than anticipated in 2026 on surging global demand for semiconductors. Policymakers remained on a hawkish footing due to a heated housing market and headline inflation hovering well above the BOK's 2 per cent target.

At its previous meeting on October 22, the central bank held rates steady at 3.00 per cent to assess external risks and the lagging impact of its summer hikes, while sharply upgrading its economic growth projections for both this year and next.

BOK Governor Shin Hyun Song, who last month said the bank will take a data-dependent approach rather than a fixed rate trajectory, is scheduled to hold a news conference at 0210 GMT to explain the board's decision.