SEOUL, Nov 26 : The Bank of Korea on Thursday raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 3.25 per cent, resuming its tightening cycle after a pause in October as a chip-driven export boom keeps inflation and housing prices elevated.

The seven-member monetary policy board voted to raise the seven-day repurchase rate to its highest level since November 2024, a decision forecast by 32 of 34 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The bank also raised this year's growth forecast to 3.9 per cent from 3.3 per cent previously, and saw a 4.1 per cent expansion next year, up from 2.9 per cent previously. That would be the fastest growth since 2021 when the economy grew 4.7 per cent.

The bank also saw stickier inflation for 2027, at 2.4 per cent, up from 2.3 per cent previously.

It was the BOK's third rate hike this year, following back-to-back increases in July and August, and brought cumulative tightening to 75 basis points.

Asia's fourth-largest economy has expanded faster than anticipated in 2026 on surging global demand for semiconductors. Policymakers remained on a hawkish footing amid a heated housing market and headline inflation hovering near 3 per cent, well above the BOK's 2 per cent target.

At its previous meeting on October 22, the central bank held rates steady at 3.00 per cent to assess external risks and the lagging impact of its summer hikes, while sharply upgrading its economic growth projections for both this year and next.

BOK Governor Shin Hyun Song, who last month said the bank will take a data-dependent approach rather than a fixed rate trajectory, is scheduled to hold a news conference at 0210 GMT to explain the board's decision and unveil updated quarterly economic projections.