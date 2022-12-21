South Korea's Dec 1-20 exports fall 8.8% from year ago

SEOUL : South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of December fell 8.8 per cent from the comparable period of last year while imports rose 1.9 per cent, customs agency data showed on Wednesday.

The trade balance for the 20-day period stood at a deficit of $6.43 billion.

It was a slower pace of decline in exports than in November, when overseas shipments by Asia's fourth-largest economy dropped 14.0 per cent from a year earlier, marking the worst drop in 2-1/2 years on cooling demand from major markets such as China.