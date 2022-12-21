Logo
South Korea's Dec 1-20 exports fall 8.8% from year ago
South Korea's Dec 1-20 exports fall 8.8% from year ago

FILE PHOTO: A truck drives between shipping containers at a container terminal at Incheon port in Incheon, South Korea, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

21 Dec 2022 08:23AM (Updated: 21 Dec 2022 08:23AM)
SEOUL : South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of December fell 8.8 per cent from the comparable period of last year while imports rose 1.9 per cent, customs agency data showed on Wednesday.

The trade balance for the 20-day period stood at a deficit of $6.43 billion.

It was a slower pace of decline in exports than in November, when overseas shipments by Asia's fourth-largest economy dropped 14.0 per cent from a year earlier, marking the worst drop in 2-1/2 years on cooling demand from major markets such as China.

Source: Reuters

