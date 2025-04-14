South Korea's DN Solutions opens books for $1 billion-plus IPO

SEOUL : South Korean industrial tools maker DN Solutions on Monday opened bookbuilding for an initial public offering of up to 1.6 trillion won ($1.1 billion), according to a filing, which could be the country's biggest listing in more than three years.

The final price of the offering of 17.5 million shares at an indicative range of 65,000-89,700 won per share will be set on April 30 for a Korea stock exchange debut in May, the company filing showed.

Bookbuilding for domestic investors opens on April 22.

The company, a major producer of tools for the automotive, semiconductor, aerospace and medical sectors, has said tariffs unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump could potentially dent the market in the short term but structural demand will continue.

The listing is set be the largest since South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution raised 12.8 trillion won in January 2022.

($1 = 1,420.5800 won)