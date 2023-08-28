South Korea's Doosan Robotics opens books for $318 million IPO

SEOUL : South Korea's Doosan Robotics Inc has opened the books on an up to $318 million initial public offering, according to a company filing.

The top Korean collaborative robot supplier opened the offer of a total 16.2 million shares for subscription from Monday, in an indicative range of 21,000 won to 26,000 won.

Through the IPO, the company is seeking to raise up to 421.2 billion won ($318.3 million), with its market capitalisation expected to be up to 1.69 trillion won.

The international bookbuilding will run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 15, while the domestic book will be open Sept. 11-15, Doosan Robotics' regulatory filing said.

Pricing will be announced on Sept. 19. The co-lead underwriters are Korea Investment & Securities and Mirae Asset Securities.

The company received approval for the IPO from the Korean bourse earlier this month.

($1 = 1,323.2200 won)