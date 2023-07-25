Logo
Business

South Korea's economic growth ticks up in second quarter
South Korea's economic growth ticks up in second quarter

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are stacked at Pusan Newport Terminal in Busan, South Korea, July 1, 2021. Picture taken on July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

25 Jul 2023 07:20AM (Updated: 25 Jul 2023 07:46AM)
SEOUL: South Korea's economic growth ticked up in the second quarter, led by a more favourable net export contribution, official advance estimates showed on Tuesday (Jul 25), slightly exceeding market expectations.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by a seasonally adjusted 0.6 per cent in April-June on a quarterly basis, according to the Bank of Korea, after a 0.3 per cent increase in the preceding three months.

It beat the median 0.5 per cent rise forecast in a Reuters survey of economists and marked the biggest quarterly growth since the second quarter of 2022.

By expenditure, exports fell 1.8 per cent, but imports dropped at a much faster rate of 4.2 per cent, bringing a net growth contribution of positive 1.3 percentage points to the heavily trade-reliant economy.

Private consumption as well as facility and construction investments were all weaker than the quarter before, down 0.1 per cent, 0.2 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively, while government spending dropped 1.9 per cent, the biggest since early 1997.

GDP for the quarter was 0.9 per cent higher than the same quarter the year before, compared with an expansion of 0.9 per cent in the January-March quarter and a 0.8 per cent increase expected by economists.

Asia's fourth-largest economy is expected to grow 1.4 per cent in 2023, down from 2.6 per cent in 2022, according to the latest forecasts by the central bank and the government.

Source: Reuters

