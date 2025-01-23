South Korea's economy barely grows in Q4 amid political chaos

SEOUL :South Korea's economy barely grew in the fourth quarter of 2024, missing market expectations, as domestic demand was hurt by the country's worst political crisis in decades, advanced central bank estimates showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 0.1 per cent from a quarter earlier on a seasonally adjusted basis, compared with increases of 0.1 per cent in the third quarter and 0.2 per cent forecast in a Reuters survey.

In December, consumer and business sentiment dampened amid political chaos, after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached and suspended from duties over his short-lived bid to impose martial law, followed by the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

For the quarter, consumer spending rose 0.2 per cent and corporate investment grew 1.6 per cent, weaker than the previous quarter's gains of 0.5 per cent and 6.5 per cent, respectively, while construction investment fell 3.2 per cent.

Exports rose 0.3 per cent, recovering from their fall of 0.2 per cent a quarter earlier, led by sales of semiconductors on robust demand for artificial intelligence.

South Korea's central bank is expected to lower interest rates next month, after its unexpected rate hold this month to prevent the won - which weakened the most among Asian currencies last year - from falling further.

In the October-December quarter, GDP grew 1.2 per cent on an annual basis, weaker than gains of 1.5 per cent the quarter before and 1.4 per cent expected by economists, and marked the slowest pace since the second quarter of 2023.

In 2024, Asia's fourth-largest economy grew 2.0 per cent, after rising 1.4 per cent in 2023, according to the Bank of Korea.