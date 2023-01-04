Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea's FX reserves increase in December by most in over two years
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea's FX reserves increase in December by most in over two years

South Korea's FX reserves increase in December by most in over two years

FILE PHOTO: A currency dealer walks past electronic boards at a dealing room of a bank, in Seoul, South Korea, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong

04 Jan 2023 05:19AM (Updated: 04 Jan 2023 05:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's foreign exchange reserves increased for a second straight month in December 2022 and by the largest amount in more than two years, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The country's FX reserves stood at $423.16 billion as of the end of December, up $7.06 billion over a month, according to the Bank of Korea. It marked the biggest monthly increase since November 2020.

The increase resulted from larger foreign deposits of financial institutions and converted value of non-dollar assets, despite a downside effect from the FX swap programme with the country's pension fund, according to the BOK.

The U.S. dollar index, a measure of the greenback's value against six major currencies, fell 2.3 per cent in the last month of 2022.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.