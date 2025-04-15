South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace to produce missiles in Poland

WARSAW : Polish defence company WB Electronics and South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace have signed an agreement to form a joint venture producing missiles in Poland, the Polish defence ministry said on Tuesday.

South Korea has emerged as a key supplier of military equipment to Poland as Warsaw looks to develop defence production capacity at as an essential step in bolstering its security in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"This is another agreement strengthening the cooperation of both companies," Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on X.

"Thanks to the transfer of technology to our industry, the new missiles will also be used by other missile systems used by the Polish army."

The agreement will result in the formation of a company that will produce CGR-080 guided missiles in Poland, the defence ministry said. These missiles are used by the South Korean K239 Chunmoo rocket artillery system, which Warsaw has purchased.