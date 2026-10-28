South Korea's HD Hyundai to decide size of US shipbuilding investment by year-end

SEOUL, Oct 28 : South Korean shipbuilding group HD Hyundai said on Wednesday its joint venture with US construction firm Kiewit will target orders from the US Navy for naval logistics support ships.

HD Hyundai plans to finalise the size and structure of a planned US investment by the end of the year, a company official said during an earnings call.

The company is holding talks with the US government and the Navy about the volume of work it could win, and the size of its investment would depend on how much work the company could secure, the official said.