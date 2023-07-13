Logo
Business

South Korea's import price decline in June steepest in 8 years
South Korea's import price decline in June steepest in 8 years

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks out of a clothing shop in the Gangnam area of Seoul, South Korea, June 28, 2016. Picture taken June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

13 Jul 2023 05:06AM
SEOUL : South Korea's import prices fell in annual terms for a fifth month in June and marked the steepest drop in more than eight years, central bank data showed on Thursday, an indication of easing inflationary pressure.

The import price index was 15.7 per cent lower than the same month the year before, after a 12.3 per cent fall in May, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). It was the biggest percentage fall since April 2015.

The index, measured in the won currency, fell 3.4 per cent over the month, faster than the 3.1 per cent loss in May, as the won strengthened while global oil prices were steady, the BOK said.

Export prices fell 14.7 per cent on an annual basis, also faster than their 11.3 per cent decline the month before and the fastest since October 2009.

Source: Reuters

