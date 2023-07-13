South Korea's import price decline in June steepest in 8 years

SEOUL : South Korea's import prices fell in annual terms for a fifth month in June and marked the steepest drop in more than eight years, central bank data showed on Thursday, an indication of easing inflationary pressure.

The import price index was 15.7 per cent lower than the same month the year before, after a 12.3 per cent fall in May, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). It was the biggest percentage fall since April 2015.

The index, measured in the won currency, fell 3.4 per cent over the month, faster than the 3.1 per cent loss in May, as the won strengthened while global oil prices were steady, the BOK said.

Export prices fell 14.7 per cent on an annual basis, also faster than their 11.3 per cent decline the month before and the fastest since October 2009.