Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea's incoming govt considers joining US economic pact
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea's incoming govt considers joining US economic pact

South Korea's incoming govt considers joining US economic pact

FILE PHOTO: The South Korean and American flags fly next to each other at Yongin, South Korea, August 23, 2016. Picture taken on August 23, 2016. Courtesy Ken Scar/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS

09 May 2022 05:22PM (Updated: 09 May 2022 05:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea is "positively considering" joining an Indo-Pacific economic pact planned by the United States, a government official said on Monday, after domestic media said the incoming administration had decided to join as a founding member.

The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) could launch as soon this month, to fill a gap in engagement with the region since 2017, when then President Donald Trump quit a multinational deal that became the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

"It is listed in 110 national tasks that the incoming government is positively considering," said a South Korean finance ministry official, who sought anonymity in line with government practice.

The remarks came after the Asia Business Daily, citing government sources, said the government of President Yoon Suk-yeol, who is set to be sworn in on Tuesday, had decided to join the pact on its launch.

The launch is expected after a visit from May 20 to 24 by President Joe Biden to Japan and South Korea, where Yoon's incoming administration has signalled it seeks closer alignment with the U.S.-led trade and diplomatic order.

Participation in the pact was one of the aspects considered in the reviews performed by Yoon's transition team, added the official, who declined to confirm the media report, however.

The daily said the United States seeks the participation of major regional economies, from Australia and Japan to New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea.

Yoon's government wants South Korea to "lead trade conditions in the Indo-Pacific region" by joining both key pacts and seeking to revive a third, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a transition panel document showed.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us