Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea's Kakao Corp to buy 9.05% stake in SM Entertainment, touts K-pop projects
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea's Kakao Corp to buy 9.05% stake in SM Entertainment, touts K-pop projects

South Korea's Kakao Corp to buy 9.05% stake in SM Entertainment, touts K-pop projects

FILE PHOTO: South Korean band AESPA perform at ABC Good Morning America summer concert series in Central Park in New York City, U.S., July 8, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

07 Feb 2023 01:41PM (Updated: 07 Feb 2023 02:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's Kakao Corp said on Tuesday it will acquire a 9.05 per cent stake in SM Entertainment, an entertainment agency behind K-pop acts including NCT and Aespa, in a deal worth 217.2 billion won ($172.8 million).

The two will team up to pursue joint management projects together including global K-pop auditions, management and music distribution businesses, Kakao said in an emailed statement.

"We hope to work together in competing in the heavily contested global music and content market through this investment," said Kakao Chief Investment Officer Bae Jae-hyun.

The move will see Kakao acquire 112 billion won worth of shares in SM Entertainment as well as convertible bonds worth 105 billion won, becoming the second-largest shareholder of the company when the deal is complete.

Describing the deal as a “happy ending” to speculation about a tie up dating back to May 2021, SM Entertainment said the capital raised through this deal will fund its new business strategy dubbed “SM 3.0” – establishing multiple production centres and labels as well as a music publishing-specialised subsidiary.

“Based on profitable financial performances thanks to (our) intellectual property, we plan to acquire labels and invest in new businesses such as the metaverse,” Lee Sung-su, Co-CEO of SM Entertainment, said while explaining the strategy in a video conference uploaded on its YouTube channel on Friday.

Earlier this month, Kakao said its unit Kakao Entertainment had secured a $955 million investment from leading sovereign wealth funds to accelerate its global growth plans.

($1 = 1,255.9300 won)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.