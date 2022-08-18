Logo
South Korea's Kakao drops plan to sell stake in taxi-hailing unit
Business

South Korea's Kakao drops plan to sell stake in taxi-hailing unit

South Korea's Kakao drops plan to sell stake in taxi-hailing unit

The Kakao messaging application and the Kakao T taxi booking application are seen on a mobile phone in this illustration photo on Mar 13, 2018. (File photo: Reuters/Thomas White)

18 Aug 2022 03:00PM (Updated: 18 Aug 2022 04:22PM)
SEOUL: South Korean tech conglomerate Kakao Corp said on Thursday (Aug 18) it is no longer exploring plans to sell about 10 per cent of unit Kakao Mobility after objections from unionised employees and other stakeholders.

Kakao holds a 57.6 per cent stake in Kakao Mobility, whose app Kakao T offers South Korea's most popular taxi-hailing service with 31 million registered users.

It had been looking at a possible share sale after the company was criticised in parliament late last year for dominating the taxi-hailing market with an estimated market share of more than 80 per cent.

Kakao Mobility, whose investors include Alphabet's Google and private equity firms TPG and Carlyle, has also been exploring an IPO. It hired financial advisers in March including Credit Suisse and Citigroup, but has currently paused any specific actions toward a listing, a company spokesperson said.

Unfavourable market conditions have caused a number of South Korean firms to scrap or postpone IPOs, including refiner Hyundai Oilbank and Hyundai Engineering.

Source: Reuters/st

