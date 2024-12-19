South Korea's KHNP says its consortium wins $2 billion Romania nuclear project

SEOUL :South Korea's nuclear power plant operator Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) said on Thursday its consortium had won a project worth about 1.9 billion euros ($2 billion) to refurbish a nuclear power plant in Romania.

KHNP said in a statement it had signed the contract to refurbish Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant's Unit 1, which aims to ensure the operation of the unit for another lifecycle.

The consortium which will start work in February 2025, consists of the original supplier of the unit's reactor technology, Candu Energy, Ansaldo Nucleare S.p.A, as well as KHNP, which will oversee the execution including replacement of major components and construction of infrastructure such as a radioactive waste storage facility.

KHNP's share of the project will be about 840 million euros.

It will work with South Korean firms such as Doosan Enerbility, Hyundai E&C, and Samsung C&T to carry out the contract, KHNP said.

($1 = 0.9617 euros)