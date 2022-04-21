Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea's KHNP submits offer to build Poland's first nuclear plant
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea's KHNP submits offer to build Poland's first nuclear plant

21 Apr 2022 06:38PM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 06:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WARSAW : South Korea's state-owned Korea Hydro Nuclear Power said on Thursday it has submitted an offer to build Poland's first nuclear plant.

The company first expressed interest in building the plant last year but faces competition as Poland is also talking to U.S. and French companies about the project.

Poland plans to build nuclear power plants to reduce its carbon emissions and gradually phase out coal and Warsaw seeks a partner to build 6-9 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear capacity and provide 49 per cent equity financing for the project.

Korea Hydro Nuclear Power said it had presented an offer to Poland's Deputy Environment Minister Adam Guibourge-Czetwertynski to build six reactors with a combined capacity of 8.4 gigawatts, with the first to be operational in 2033. "The offer is supported by the Korean government and includes a complex financing plan by KHNP and institutions of the Korean government," the company said in a statement. It gave no further details.

Poland aims to reduce its dependence on coal which now generates some 70 per cent of the country's electricity. Warsaw's most advanced talks on technology and financing for a nuclear plant are with the United States, but it has also spoken to France.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us