Business

South Korea's Kia Corp plans factory in Thailand -newspaper
South Korea's Kia Corp plans factory in Thailand -newspaper

The logo of Kia Corp is seen on its electric vehicle EV6 during a photo opportunity in Seoul, South Korea, June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File photo

06 Sep 2023 07:09PM
SEOUL : South Korea's Kia Corp plans to build a factory in Thailand with an annual capacity to produce about 250,000 vehicles, a local newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed auto industry source.

The report said that Kia, a sister company of Hyundai Motor Co, could sign an investment agreement with the Thai government as early as this year, adding that construction could start in the first half of next year.

Kia was not immediately available for comment outside normal business hours.

Kia currently has production sites outside South Korea in the United States, China, India, Mexico and Slovakia.

Source: Reuters

