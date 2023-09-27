South Korea's Kia, Hyundai recall millions of vehicles in US - NHTSA

Logo
The Kia EV9 is displayed at the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 5, 2023. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File photo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor Company is pictured at the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
27 Sep 2023 04:42PM
Hyundai and Kia are recalling about 1.6 million and 1.7 million vehicles respectively in the U.S. due to risk of an engine compartment fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.

Kia America's recall covers certain 2010-2019 Borrego, 2014-2016 Cadenza, 2010-2013 Forte, Forte Koup, Sportage, 2015-2018 K900, 2011-2015 Optima, 2011-2013 Optima Hybrid, Soul, 2012-2017 Rio, 2011-2014 Sorento, and 2010-2011 Rondo vehicles, according to a filing with the auto regulator.

The Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU) in the vehicles may experience an electrical short, which can result in an engine compartment fire while parked or driving, the automaker said.

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2011-2015 Elantra, Genesis Coupe, Sonata Hybrid, 2012-2015 Accent, Azera, Veloster, 2013-2015 Elantra Coupe, Santa Fe, 2014-2015 Equus, 2010-2012 Veracruz, 2010-2013 Tucson, 2015 Tucson Fuel Cell, and 2013 Santa Fe Sport vehicles, NHTSA said.

The Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) module may leak brake fluid internally and cause an electrical short, which can result in an engine compartment fire while parked or driving, the carmaker said in the filing.

Dealers will replace the HECU and ABS fuses as necessary, the filing said.

Source: Reuters

