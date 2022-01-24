South Korea's LG Chem, Lotte plan maintenance at naphtha crackers in 2022

SEOUL: South Korea's LG Chem and rival Lotte Chemical are expected to shut their respective naphtha crackers, both in the Korean city of Yeosu, for scheduled maintenance this year, industry sources said.

LG Chem is expected to put its Yeosu naphtha cracker under scheduled maintenance sometime in the second half of 2022. LG Chem's Yeosu naphtha cracker can produce 1.16 million tonnes per year of ethylene.

Lotte Chemical is expected to put its Yeosu naphtha cracker under scheduled maintenance around May or June. Lotte's Yeosu naphtha cracker can produce 1.2 million tonnes per year of ethylene.

The sources said the timings have not been finalised as yet.