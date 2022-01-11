Logo
Business

South Korea's LG Energy Solution IPO attracts around US$80 billion in bids - sources
FILE PHOTO: LG Energy Solution's logo is pictured on a smartphone in front of the stock graph displayed in this illustration taken, December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

11 Jan 2022 03:44PM (Updated: 11 Jan 2022 04:13PM)
SYDNEY :South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution's (LGES) US$10.7 billion initial public offering (IPO) has received bids worth around US$80 billion from institutional investors, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The book for the offering, which is the largest ever in South Korea, will close on Wednesday with deal pricing set for Friday.

"We are getting the sense that demand has been good, but we cannot confirm or comment on the specific figures," a spokesman for LGES said in a statement.

Potential investors were told on Tuesday there was no price sensitivity in the order book, which was already multiple times oversubscribed, said a third source, also with direct knowledge of the deal.

The sources could not be named as the information was not yet public.

At US$80 billion, demand is about 13 times more than the US$6 billion on offer to institutions, according to the company's regulatory filings for the IPO.

LGES is LG Chem Ltd's wholly owned battery subsidiary and supplies electric vehicle (EV) batteries to Tesla Inc and General Motors Co among others.

The IPO could take the company's value to as much as 70.2 trillion won (US$58.80 billion), which would make it South Korea's third-biggest listed company after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc.

Reuters reported in December it was likely LGES would price its shares at the top of the range https://www.reuters.com/article/lges-ipo-analysis-idCAKBN2IU092.

The price range was set at 257,000 won (US$215.27) to 300,000 won (US$251.29) apiece when the deal was launched last week.

(US$1 = 1,193.8500 won)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Heekyong Yang in Seoul; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

