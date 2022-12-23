Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea's Mirae Asset to invest $72 million in Space X in January 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea's Mirae Asset to invest $72 million in Space X in January 2023

South Korea's Mirae Asset to invest $72 million in Space X in January 2023

FILE PHOTO: SpaceX logo and Elon Musk silhouette are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

23 Dec 2022 09:48AM (Updated: 23 Dec 2022 10:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:South Korea's Mirae Asset Financial Group affiliates plan to invest a total of 93 billion won ($72.43 million) in Space X in January 2023, the companies said in regulatory filings on Friday.

Mirae Asset Securities Co Ltd and Mirae Asset Capital Co Ltd will invest 88.5 billion won and 4.5 billion won in Elon Musk's rocket and satellite company, respectively, a spokesperson at Mirae Asset Group told Reuters.

Separately, Mirae Asset Securities made an investment of 116 billion won in Space X through its fund in July.

In October, Mirae Asset Financial Group was planning to commit about 300 billion won to help finance Elon Musk's Twitter deal.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.