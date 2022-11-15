Logo
South Korea's October import prices rise at slowest pace in 15 months
FILE PHOTO: A truck driver stands next to his truck as he gets ready to transport a shipping container at Pusan Newport Terminal in Busan, South Korea, July 1, 2021. Picture taken on July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
FILE PHOTO: Office workers pick up lunch boxes at a convenience store in Seoul, South Korea, June 24, 2022. Picture taken June 24, 2022. REUTERS/ Heo Ran
15 Nov 2022 05:26AM (Updated: 15 Nov 2022 06:03AM)
SEOUL: South Korea's export and import prices rose at slower paces in October, with the latter softening to a 15-month low, central bank data showed on Tuesday (Nov 15).

The country's export prices, in terms of the won currency, rose 13.7 per cent in October from a year earlier, according to the Bank of Korea's provisional data, slower than a revised 14.7 per cent rise in the previous month.

Import prices also rose at a slower annual rate of 19.8 per cent, compared with a revised 24.2 per cent gain in September, and it marked the slowest rate since July 2021.

The slowdown came despite higher oil prices and a weaker currency than in the previous month, with Dubai oil prices and dollar-won exchange rates rising 0.2 per cent and 2.5 per cent on monthly average, respectively, according to the BOK.

In October 2021, export and import prices jumped 26.1 per cent and 36.3 per cent, respectively, marking their fastest annual growth rates in more than 13 years.

Source: Reuters

