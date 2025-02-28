Logo
Business

South Korea's pension fund logs record 15% investment return in 2024
Business

South Korea's pension fund logs record 15% investment return in 2024

South Korea's pension fund logs record 15% investment return in 2024

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a branch office of the National Pension Service (NPS) in Seoul, South Korea, November 4, 2016. Picture taken on November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

28 Feb 2025 09:38AM
SEOUL : South Korea's national pension fund logged a record investment return of 15 per cent last year, the welfare ministry said on Friday.

That is the highest-ever annual return recorded by the National Pension Service (NPS), the world's third-largest pension fund.

The NPS has been increasing investments in risky and overseas assets for higher returns to delay the depletion of the fund, currently expected in 2055 due to a fast-ageing population.

The fund held a total of 1,213 trillion won ($833.51 billion) in assets at the end of December, according to the ministry.

($1 = 1,455.3000 won)

Source: Reuters
