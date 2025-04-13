South Korea's POSCO considers joining Hyundai Steel's $5.8 billion steel plant project in US, reports say

SEOUL : South Korean steelmaker POSCO is considering joining a project by Hyundai Steel to build a $5.8 billion plant in Louisiana as the country's steel industry tries to respond to U.S. tariffs on the sector, news reports said on Sunday.

Hyundai Steel said it did not have any comment on the matter.

POSCO said the company was considering various strategic options regarding its investment in the United States, but nothing had yet been decided.