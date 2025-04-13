Logo
Business

South Korea's POSCO considers joining Hyundai Steel's $5.8 billion steel plant project in US, reports say
Business

South Korea's POSCO considers joining Hyundai Steel's $5.8 billion steel plant project in US, reports say

South Korea's POSCO considers joining Hyundai Steel's $5.8 billion steel plant project in US, reports say

FILE PHOTO: The logo of POSCO is seen at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

13 Apr 2025 08:09PM
SEOUL : South Korean steelmaker POSCO is considering joining a project by Hyundai Steel to build a $5.8 billion plant in Louisiana as the country's steel industry tries to respond to U.S. tariffs on the sector, news reports said on Sunday.

Hyundai Steel said it did not have any comment on the matter.

POSCO said the company was considering various strategic options regarding its investment in the United States, but nothing had yet been decided.

Source: Reuters
