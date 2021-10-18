Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea's POSCO International in talks to buy Australia's Senex Energy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea's POSCO International in talks to buy Australia's Senex Energy

South Korea's POSCO International in talks to buy Australia's Senex Energy

The logo of POSCO is seen at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, on Jul 20, 2016. (Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

18 Oct 2021 07:04AM (Updated: 18 Oct 2021 07:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

South Korean trader POSCO International Corp made an A$814.8 million (US$605.56 million) takeover bid for Senex Energy Ltd in September, the Australian natural gas producer said on Monday.

Senex said it was giving POSCO exclusive due diligence access until Nov 5 to better its already twice-improved bid of A$4.40 per share, with the South Korean firm indicating it would likely push the deal through an off-market takeover if it goes ahead.

POSCO International, the trading arm of South Korean steel giant POSCO , could not be immediately reached for comment.

Senex said POSCO International initially made its approach on Jul 30 with an A$4-per-share bid, followed up around a month later by an A$4.20-a-share bid.

After the latest bid on Sep 2, Senex granted POSCO exclusive access to its books, it said.

The latest bid is a 15.2 per cent premium to Senex's close on Friday and a near 38 per cent premium to its close on Sep 1.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us