South Korea's Samsung BioLogics says it plans to separate company

SEOUL : South Korean drug maker Samsung BioLogics said on Thursday it plans to split its business into contract manufacturing and development companies, to help allay customer concerns about conflicts of interest.

BioLogics said in a regulatory filing that it will keep its drug contract manufacturing business while spinning off a business overseeing subsidiaries, including biosimilar drug developer Samsung Bioepis, as well as new investments.

Shares in BioLogics rose 7.1 per cent a day earlier after local media reports that Samsung BioLogics was considering the spin-off, and investor hopes of benefit from the move.

BioLogics counts tech giant Samsung Electronics and builder Samsung C&T as its major shareholders.