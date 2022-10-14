South Korea's Sept unemployment rate rises from record low

SEOUL -South Korea's unemployment rate rose in September from a record low set in August while employment fell slightly, data showed on Friday, a sign that a year-long policy tightening campaign and slowing exports have begun to cool the economy.

The country's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rebounded to 2.8 per cent in September from 2.5 per cent in August, which was the lowest since the data series began in June 1999. However, it was still far below an average of 3.6 per cent set in all of 2021.

The employment rate edged down 0.1 per centage point to 62.2 per cent in September from August after adjusting for seasonal factors, the Statistics Korea data showed.

The country's central bank has raised the policy interest rate by a combined 250 basis points since August last year, including a bigger-than-usual 50 basis-point hike on Wednesday, in its fight to rein in inflation.

Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong said after the rate decision on Wednesday that Asia's fourth-largest economy has begun softening, although economists expect it to raise the rate further in the coming months.