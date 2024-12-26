Logo
South Korea's Shinsegae to set up joint venture with Alibaba International
Alibaba Group sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song

26 Dec 2024 03:56PM
SEOUL : South Korean retailer Shinsegae Group plans to set up a joint venture with Alibaba International, Shinsegae affiliate E-Mart said on Thursday.

The joint venture will be formed partly by Shinsegae investing its 100 per cent stake in South Korean e-commerce platform Gmarket, it said in a regulatory filing.

AliExpress Korea and Gmarket will be incorporated into the joint venture, which will be set up in 2025. But the two platforms will continue to be operated independently, Shinsegae said in a separate statement.

Source: Reuters

