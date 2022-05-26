Logo
South Korea's SK announces US$195 billion investment for chips, batteries, bio through 2026
The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Febr 3, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)

26 May 2022 08:42AM (Updated: 26 May 2022 08:58AM)
SEOUL: SK Group, South Korea's second-biggest conglomerate after Samsung Group, said on Thursday (May 26) it will invest 247 trillion won (US$195.24 billion) in the semiconductor, battery and biopharmaceutical sectors over the next five years.

SK Group, whose affiliates include the world's second-biggest memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc, said more than half of the investment will go into semiconductors and materials and 179 trillion won will be invested in South Korea to help revitalise the economy.

 

 

Source: Reuters/zl

