Business

South Korea's SK Group may sell some Southeast Asia assets
South Korea's SK Group may sell some Southeast Asia assets

The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, February 3, 2017. (File photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)

26 Dec 2022 09:37AM (Updated: 26 Dec 2022 09:57AM)
SEOUL: South Korea's second-largest conglomerate SK Group said on Monday (Dec 26) it is considering selling some of its assets in Southeast Asia and reinvesting in other businesses in countries in the region, including Vietnam.

An SK Group spokesperson said in a statement the conglomerate plans to decide which assets to potentially sell depending on buyers' offers, and is considering reinvesting some of the proceeds from any stake sales in local firms.

The statement didn't disclose details of which assets might be sold.

The comments came after South Korean newspaper the Korea Economic Daily reported SK's plans late on Sunday citing unnamed investment banking sources.

Assets held by SK Group's Southeast Asia investment firm that could be sold, according to the paper, include stakes in Vietnam's Vingroup, Masan Group, retail pharmacy chain Pharmacity, retailer VinCommerce and consumer retail platform The Crown X.

It also has a stake in Malaysian fintech company Big Pay, the paper said.

Source: Reuters/gr

