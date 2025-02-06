South Korea's SK Innovation expects 2025 refining margins to remain flat

SEOUL : SK Innovation Co Ltd, owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy, said on Thursday it expects refining margins to remain flat in 2025 due to rising jet fuel demand, despite production increases expected in countries such as the United States and Canada.

The company posted an operating profit of 159.9 billion won ($110.7 million) for the October-December period, versus a 72.6 billion won profit a year earlier.

Fourth-quarter revenue fell 0.6 per cent to 19.4 trillion won.

Shares in SK Innovation were trading down 2.5 per cent, versus the benchmark KOSPI's 0.3 per cent rise in early trade.