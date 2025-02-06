Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea's SK Innovation expects 2025 refining margins to remain flat
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

South Korea's SK Innovation expects 2025 refining margins to remain flat

South Korea's SK Innovation expects 2025 refining margins to remain flat

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

06 Feb 2025 08:38AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : SK Innovation Co Ltd, owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy, said on Thursday it expects refining margins to remain flat in 2025 due to rising jet fuel demand, despite production increases expected in countries such as the United States and Canada.

The company posted an operating profit of 159.9 billion won ($110.7 million) for the October-December period, versus a 72.6 billion won profit a year earlier.

Fourth-quarter revenue fell 0.6 per cent to 19.4 trillion won.

Shares in SK Innovation were trading down 2.5 per cent, versus the benchmark KOSPI's 0.3 per cent rise in early trade.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement