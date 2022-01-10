Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea's SsangYong Motor sold for US$255 million to local consortium
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea's SsangYong Motor sold for US$255 million to local consortium

South Korea's SsangYong Motor sold for US$255 million to local consortium

File photo. The logo of Ssangyong motor is seen on its Korando during the 2019 Seoul Motor Show in Goyang, South Korea, on Mar 28, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)

10 Jan 2022 04:44PM (Updated: 10 Jan 2022 04:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: A consortium led by South Korean electric carmaker Edison Motors has agreed to acquire debt-ridden SsangYong Motor for 305 billion won (US$254.65 million), SsangYong Motor said on Monday (Jan 10).

SsangYong is burdened with high debt and its vehicle sales last year fell to 84,496, down about 21 per cent from a year earlier, a regulatory filing from the automaker showed.

The automaker reported a January-September 2021 operating loss of 238 billion won from revenue of 1.8 trillion won.

SsangYong has been under court receivership since April in an attempt to rehabilitate the carmaker after majority owner Mahindra and Mahindra failed to secure a buyer.

Indian automaker Mahindra, which owned about 75 per cent of SsangYong as at the end of September, has been looking for a buyer for all or most of its stake, which it bought when the South Korean automaker was near-bankruptcy in 2010.

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

transport automotive

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us