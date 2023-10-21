Logo
Business

South Star CEO eyes faster ramp up of Brazil graphite mine
South Star CEO eyes faster ramp up of Brazil graphite mine

21 Oct 2023 04:26AM
RIO DE JANEIRO : South Star Battery Metals is looking into a faster ramp up of its Brazilian graphite mine, CEO Richard Pearce told Reuters on Friday, after China said it will require export permits for the key ingredient in electric vehicle batteries.

"One of the scenarios, given everything that is going on in the world, is skipping Phase 2 and going straight to Phase 3," said the chief executive of the Vancouver-based miner. That would take the Santa Cruz project's output to 50,000 metric tons annually, from 5,000 metric tons in Phase 1, which is due to start commercial production in January.

Source: Reuters

