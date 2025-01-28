South Sudan lifts suspension of Facebook and TikTok

JUBA : South Sudan authorities have lifted the temporary ban on Facebook and TikTok, which was imposed last week following the circulation of videos depicting the alleged killings of South Sudanese nationals in Sudan.

The graphic images, which sparked violent protests and retaliatory killings across the country, have been removed from the social media platforms, the National Communications Authority said in a Jan.27 letter to telecoms and internet providers

"The rise of violence linked to social media content in South Sudan underscores the need for a balanced approach that addresses the root causes of online incitement while protecting the rights of the population," Napoleon Adok Gai, the director of the National Communications Authority, said in the letter.

Rights groups blamed the Sudanese army and its allies for ethnically-targeted attacks on civilians in Sudan's El Gezira state earlier this month, after they captured the state capital Wad Madani from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The Sudanese army condemned what it called "individual violations", which were captured on video and shared widely on social media.

