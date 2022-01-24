South32 warns of labour issues from pandemic as quarterly coking coal output falls

Australia's South32 on Monday (Jan 24) warned of potential impact from workforce restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic at its flagship Illawarra project in the second half, as it reported about a 15 per cent drop in second-quarter coking coal output.

The diversified miner follows heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto in warning of disruptions from coronavirus-induced labour shortages as Australia faces a surge of Omicron cases.

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our operations and supply chains in different ways, across our global portfolio," the miner said.

"The implementation of additional COVID-19 workforce restrictions in New South Wales has the potential to further impact labour availability across the June 2022 half year."

While it maintained its fiscal 2022 metallurgical coal output guidance of 6.3 million tonnes (Mt) on Monday, it said it will provide an update to its financial year 2022 and financial year 2023 forecast with its half-year results next month.

It however cut its annual manganese ore output guidance from Australia by 9 per cent to 3.2 million wet metric tonnes (wmt), citing adverse weather conditions and workforce constraints.

The miner also flagged impact to its supply chain from port congestion and "tight global freight" conditions, hurting the movement of its inventory, specifically for its aluminium smelters in southern Africa.

Production of metallurgical coal, used to make steel, fell to 1.2 Mt in the three months to Dec 31 from 1.4 Mt a year earlier, while manganese ore output fell 11 per cent to 1.3 million wmt.