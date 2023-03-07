Logo
Business

S&P cuts Nissan credit rating to junk status
Business

A Nissan logo is seen in a vehicle during the press day at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, US Nov 17, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Mike Blake)
07 Mar 2023 06:11PM (Updated: 07 Mar 2023 06:21PM)
TOKYO: Nissan Motor's credit rating was cut to junk status by S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday (Mar 7), which said the Japanese automaker's earnings will remain weaker than previously assumed, given the prospect of another tough year in 2023.

S&P slashed Nissan's rating by one notch to BB+ from BBB-, it said in a statement, a move that placed it below investment grade.

However, it said the outlook was stable based on limited downside risk for profitability and expectations that the Yokohama-based automaker would stick with conservative financial discipline and a sound balance sheet.

"Performance at the company has been sluggish for more than three years," the rating agency said in the statement, adding that the impact of global supply chain disruptions in key automotive components will likely continue in 2023.

"Also, in the second half of the year, we expect softening demand for new car sales in the US and Europe will pressure sales prices," it said.

Source: Reuters

