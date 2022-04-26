Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

S&P cuts Sri Lanka to 'selective default' on missed payments
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

S&P cuts Sri Lanka to 'selective default' on missed payments

26 Apr 2022 12:54AM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 01:11AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

S&P Global Ratings cut Sri Lanka's rating as an issuer of foreign currency debt to 'selective default' after the South Asian country missed sovereign bond interest payments, S&P said on Monday.

The bonds which had missed payments, maturing in 2023 and 2028, were cut to 'default' and the overall rating could be further cut to 'D' on confirmation of the non-payment after a 30-day grace period.

S&P said it does not expect the government to make payments during that period.

Sri Lanka’s economic meltdown tracks its roots to 2019, when President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government approved a large tax cut that depleted the treasury coffers even more than expected.

The weight of COVID-19 further weighed on revenues while the cost of imports sky-rocketed, and the situation deteriorated to the point of large-scale civil unrest on the streets.

Earlier this month Sri Lanka suspended its debt service payments and approached the International Monetary Fund.

Over the weekend, the IMF said it held "fruitful technical discussions" with Sri Lanka on its loan request, while the World Bank said it was preparing an emergency aid package.

Sri Lanka has about US$14 billion on foreign bonds outstanding plus US$26 billion in local currency debt, according to Refinitiv data.

"The negative outlook on our 'CCC-' long-term local currency sovereign rating on Sri Lanka reflects the high risk that the government could restructure its local currency debt amid the country's economic, external and fiscal pressures," S&P said in a statement.

The Sri Lankan stock market was shut half an hour into trading on Monday, after shares tumbled nearly 10 per cent in their first session since the central bank doubled its interest rates two weeks ago to tame inflation.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us