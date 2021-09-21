Logo
S&P downgrades Chinese developer Sinic due to unclear repayment plans
FILE PHOTO: The S&P Global logo is displayed on its offices in the financial district in New York City, U.S., December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

21 Sep 2021 10:24AM (Updated: 21 Sep 2021 10:20AM)
Credit-rating firm S&P Global Ratings downgraded Sinic Holdings (Group) Co Ltd to 'CCC+' on Tuesday, citing the Chinese developer's failure "to communicate a clear repayment plan".

"Sinic had previously prepared to remit funds offshore to repay its US$246 million senior notes due Oct. 18, 2021, with its unrestricted cash balance of over 14 billion Chinese renminbi (US$2.17 billion) as of June 30, 2021. However, there hasn't been any progress thus far and the timing of any remittance is uncertain", S&P said in its note https://bit.ly/3lKywhD.

(US$1 = 6.4655 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

